Avalon E. Murphy, 100

Avalon E. “Lonnie” Murphy, 100, of rural Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children.

Avalon Ethel “Lonnie” Murphy was born December 22, 1922 in Bellechester, Minnesota to Albert and Nettie (Staska) Camp. She was baptized in Hoff Lutheran Church in Goodhue County and confirmed at Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, Minnesota. They moved from Bellechester to Clarks Grove in 1932. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1940 and attended Mankato Business College. She worked at the Hormel office until she married Harold Murphy on May 15, 1943 in Reno, Nevada. They lived in Alameda, California for three years while Harold was in the Navy. In 1946, they moved to Maple Island and in 1955, they moved to a farm northwest of Austin where they raised their three daughters and one son.

Lonnie had been a longtime member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church since 1960. Over the years she had been active at church teaching Sunday School, serving on various committees, and getting the church bulletins ready for Sunday services. Lonnie enjoyed traveling to Texas where she and Harold spent winters for ten years. She also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the 600 Bowling Club, and the Golden Age Card Club.

Email newsletter signup

Avalon is survived by her children Lonetta Smith, Austin, MN, Michael (Carol) Murphy, Austin, MN, and Kris (Gene) Johnson, New Richland, MN; son-in-law Dean Bridley of Mazeppa, MN; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; great great grandson; sister Ruth Sanders, Albert Lea, MN; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Murphy; daughter Carol Bridley; parents Albert and Nettie Camp; and sister Dardanella “Dardie” Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Reverend Dale R. Christiansen officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am prior to the service on Saturday.