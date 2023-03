Austin’s Winkels goes misses podium at state meet Published 4:50 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

Austin sophomore Sam Winkels lost both of his matches at the Minnesota Class AAA state meet Saturday.

Winkels, who finishes with a record of 37-5 overall at 220-pounds, lost to Austin Leflay of Hastings on a 7-3 decision of the wrestlebacks after he had lost to Eden Prairie’s Dominic Heim on a first period pin.