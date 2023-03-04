Austin’s Walkup takes eighth in the 100-yard backstroke Published 4:42 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

The Austin boys swimming and diving team had one athlete reach the podium at the Minnesota Class A Swimming and Diving Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Saturday.

Senior Winston Walkup took eighth place in the 100-backstroke to lead the Packers and the the 200-medley relay team of Brent Dahl, Walkup, Joey Hilkin and Kenny Cabeen took 10th.

The Packers finished 12th out of 32 teams with 61.5 points and Breck Blake won the meet with a team score of 408.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (10th, 1:39.65)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (15th, 1:49.44)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (12th, 2:02.03)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (12th, 48.83)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (13th, 4:59.9)

200-freestyle relay: Lucas Myers, Joey Hilkin, Zach Evenson, Kenny Cabeen (11th, 1:30.61)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (eighth, 54.84)