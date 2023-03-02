Austin’s Ferguson in 17th after state diving prelims Published 3:21 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Austin junior Riley Ferguson finished with a score of over 200 at the diving preliminaries at the Minnesota Class A state swimming and diving meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Ferguson put ups s core of 206.45, which put him in 17th place out of 24 divers on the first day of completion.

Jimmy Nord of Chicago Lakes leads the field with a score of 311.35.

This is Ferguson’s second appearance at the state diving meet in the past three years.

The finals will be held at noon Saturday.