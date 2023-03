Austin wrestler drops his first match at state meet Published 2:11 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Austin sophomore Sam Winkels dropped his first match at the Minnesota Class AAA state wrestling meet when he was pinned by Eden Prairie’s Dominic Heim with 13 seconds left in the first period in Xcel Energy Center Friday.

Winkels, who is in his first ever wrestling meet at 220-pounds, will now enter the wrestle-backs.