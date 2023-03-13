Austin woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56 Published 9:31 am Monday, March 13, 2023

An Austin woman received non-life threatening injuries early Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 56.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 32-year-old Kimberley Rose Schmidt was traveling on Highway 56 when the 1999 Buick LeSabre she was driving left the road at 750th Street in Hayfield Township, Dodge County and rolled.

Schmidt was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

Email newsletter signup

The crash took place a little before 6 a.m. Monday morning and the State Patrol report listed the road condition as snow and ice covered.

Hayfield Fire Department, EMS and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.