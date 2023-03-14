Austin Utilities announces retirements and advancements Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Austin Utilities has announced the retirement of Butch Goergen, Information Systems manager with 30 years of service, effective May 3, 2023.

“Thank you to Butch for his long-term career at Austin Utilities. We greatly appreciate his leadership to better serve our community. We wish him the best in his retirement,” said Mark Nibaur, general manager at Austin Utilities.

Goergen began his career with Austin Utilities in 1993, the year the internet became free and open to everyone. He started as a computer programmer but was soon the department manager.

During his career, Goergen brought technology to the utility by establishing the Austin Utilities domain and building the network. He also oversaw the installation of a fiber network system that would monitor all equipment and sites from one location. More recently he had focused his time on keeping AU safe from ever increasing cyber security threats. During his retirement he hopes to travel the world.

As a result of Goergen’s retirement, Austin Utilities welcomes Marc Oleson as the new Information Technology director.

“We welcome Marc to the AU team and look forward to his guidance in the rapidly changing world of technology.” Nibaur said.

Oleson’s background includes over 30 years of IT experience across multiple industries. He is a graduate of Northwest Iowa Technical College and is completing a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from Dakota State University, Madison. His most recent experience was as an IT Systems Engineer at Cambridge Technologies in Worthington.

Outside of work, Oleson’s interests include hiking, camping, and Kansas City BBQ Society judging.