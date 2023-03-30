Austin grad named Horizon League swimmer of the year Published 6:44 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Austin grad Logan Kelly was named Horizon League Swim and Dive Male Athlete of the year on Thursday.

Kelly, a sophomore swimmer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis became the first swimmer in program history to compete in the NCAA championships, where he finished 33rd in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:54.52.

Kelly also set a new Horizon League meet record with a time of 1:52.86 in the conference meet. That time is also an IUPUI record. Kelly also broke the IUPUI record in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 51.94 seconds.