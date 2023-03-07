Audrey L.  Arneson

Audrey Lois Arneson of Austin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 3/3/23 at her daughter’s home in Minneapolis.

Audrey was born 3/6/1927 in St. Paul Minnesota. She was married to Arnold Arneson, and they were blessed with four children.

She was a loving Mother, Aunt, and close friend to many. Audrey was an avid Bowler; and served on the Hormel Home Board for many years. Audrey attended Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Her other interests included “anything” Minnesota Sports but most of all a diehard Twins fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, her husband Arnold and son Gary. Survivors include Barry and Wendy of Minneapolis and Jeff of Austin.

A Celebration of Life will be held in early Summer.