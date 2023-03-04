ASSESSMENT 3 Published 2:39 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

City of Austin

Notice of Hearing on Proposed Assessment

Notice is hereby given that the City Council for the City of Austin, Minnesota will meet on March 20, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers at 500 4 th Avenue NE, Austin, to consider, and possibly adopt, the proposed assessment for Improvement No. 23-102, the street and sidewalk improvement on 2 nd Street SW, 10 th Avenue SW and 11 th Avenue SW, and adjacent property. Adoption by the council of the proposed assessment may occur at the hearing. The following is the area proposed to be assessed against abutting property: 2 nd Street SW (10 th Avenue to 12 th Avenue SW), 10 th Avenue SW (2 nd Drive to 4 th Street SW) and 11 th Avenue SW (2 nd Drive to 4 th Street SW), and adjacent property.

The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the city clerk’s office. The total amount of the proposed assessment is $275,915. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The council may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable.

Under Minn. Stat. § 435.193 to 435.195 and city Ordinance, the council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older or retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law and Ordinance, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law and Ordinance, may, within 90 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the city clerk for the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on his/her property.

An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the mayor or clerk of the city within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the mayor or clerk.

Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

