Area could see up to six inches of snow, roads deteriorating Published 4:20 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

As snow from this latest system settles into the area, motorists are beginning to deal with snow-impacted roads.

According to the National Weather Service, the Austin area — currently in a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Friday morning, could see between 1 to 3 inches this afternoon still and another 1 to 3 inches later this evening.

Snow has already impacted late afternoon driving. According to MnDOT 511, snow on roadways is creating slippery conditions across southeast Minnesota.

Email newsletter signup

According to scanner traffic, several vehicles already are being reported in ditches.

Another system is expected to impact the area Saturday with the NWS predicting 2 to 5 inches of snow possible.