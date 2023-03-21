Annual Scouts drive collects over 51K pounds of food Published 6:25 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Each year, the Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America conducts the “Scouting for Food” campaign to collect food for local food shelves.

This year, Scouts and Scouters collected 51,373 pounds of food for 20 different food shelves across south central Minnesota.

Austin Scouts collected 492 pounds of food and $50 in cash donations, coming to a total of 1,092 pounds of food. According to the Feeding America website, a $1 donation equals at least a 12 pound food purchase.

Meanwhile, LeRoy Scouts collected 402 pounds of food and Lyle Scouts 461 pounds.

Scouting for Food is Scouting’s largest “good turn” and has a dual purpose. First, to collect much needed food to support local food shelves that help those with food insecurity.

Second, to teach Scouts about participating citizenship, to “Do a good turn daily” and put the needs of others before themselves.

The Twin Valley Council serves approximately 1,000 Scouts and over 500 adult volunteers throughout 15 counties in South Central Minnesota. Cub Scouting is open to all youth from Kindergarten through the fifth grade and Scouts BSA is open to all youth ages 11-18.

In September 2023, the Twin Valley Council will be kicking off a “Year of Service” by donating 25,000 volunteer hours from September to August 2024.

To find out more about Scouting visit www.twinvalleybsa.org or to find a unit in our area visit www.beascout.org.