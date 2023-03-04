ANNUAL MEETING
Published 2:37 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING & ELECTION
OF OFFICERS
FOR WALTHMAN TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Waltham township, County of Mower, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Town Meeting and Election of Town Officers will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The Annual Meeting will convene at 8:01 p.m. at the Waltham Area Government Center. Polls will be open from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In case of inclemnt weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until the third Tuesday of March. The election polls will close at 8:00 p.m.
The following will be voted on by ballot:
One Supervisor ~ 3-Year Term
Listed on the ballot: Ross Anderson
One Treasurer ~ 2-Year Term
Listed on the ballot: Kim Glover
Amanda Kiefer, Clerk of Waltham Township
Austin Daily Herald:
Mar. 4 and 11, 2023
ANNUAL ELECTION