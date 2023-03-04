ANNUAL MEETING Published 2:37 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING & ELECTION

OF OFFICERS

FOR WALTHMAN TOWNSHIP

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Waltham township, County of Mower, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Town Meeting and Election of Town Officers will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The Annual Meeting will convene at 8:01 p.m. at the Waltham Area Government Center. Polls will be open from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In case of inclemnt weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until the third Tuesday of March. The election polls will close at 8:00 p.m.

The following will be voted on by ballot:

One Supervisor ~ 3-Year Term

Listed on the ballot: Ross Anderson

One Treasurer ~ 2-Year Term

Listed on the ballot: Kim Glover

Amanda Kiefer, Clerk of Waltham Township

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 4 and 11, 2023

