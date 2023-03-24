All Herald Girls Basketball Team Published 5:29 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

FIRST TEAM

Ajiem Agwa, guard, Austin

The sophomore had a huge impact for the Packers on the offensive end of the court as she put up 15.4 points and two assists per game. Agwa, who was effective as a shooter and a slasher, also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Kristen Watson, guard, Hayfield

Hayfield’s all-time leading scorer averaged 18.7 points and 3.8 steals per game. The junior was voted Gopher Conference Player of the year for the second straight season.

Kendyl Queensland, guard, Grand Meadow

The senior floor leader was a pass-first player, who was one of the best defenders in the area. Queensland averaged eight points, three rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Natalie Beaver, forward, Hayfield

The junior averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Olivia Walsh, forward, Austin

Walsh, who has committed to Division II University of Minnesota-Crookston, averaged 14.6 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 2.2 steals per game, while adding 67 blocked shots. The senior’s numbers were impressive, but her defense and leadership were also vital contributions. Walsh has competed in the last two state swimming and diving meets, the last state track and field meet, and she has played in two state girls basketball tournaments.

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Runde, guard, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior finished with 1,000 career points as she averaged 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

Cassidy Shute, guard, Austin

The senior picked up her offense this season as she averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game. Shute’s high motor revved up the Packers on both ends of the floor.

Kristen Koopal, guard, Lyle-Pacelli

The sophomore averaged 12 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. After a slow start, Koopal was putting up multiple 20-point games.

Lauren Queensland, forward, Grand Meadow

The sophomore emerged as a paint presence for the Superlarks as she averaged 13.5 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Lexy Foster, forward, Grand Meadow

The junior averaged 14.4 points, eight rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal per game as she excelled as a shooter and post player.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sydney Cotten, guard, Grand Meadow

The senior averaged nine points, four rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals per game.

Rebecca Hoffman, forward, Grand Meadow

The senior averaged 4.1 points, five rebounds and one assist, while complimenting a solid starting five.

Anna Pauly, forward, Blooming Prairie

The senior averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and she anchored the Awesome Blossom defense as well.

Bria Nelsen, forward, Southland

The senior averaged 10.2 points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Breeley Galle, guard, Southland

The freshman averaged 10.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Macy Lembke, guard, Blooming Prairie

The junior averaged 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for BP.

Shawntee Snyder, guard, Blooming Prairie

The senior averaged 8.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game for BP.

Haven Carlson, forward, Blooming Prairie

The senior averaged 6.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Benita Nolt, forward LeRoy-Ostrander

The sophomore averaged 13.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.