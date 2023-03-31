All Herald Boys Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Jake Truckenmiller, guard, Lyle-Pacelli
The senior averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Truckenmiller finished with 1,088 career points.
Isaac Matti, guard, Hayfield
The senior will go down as one of the best players in Hayfield history. He began starting as an eighth grader and the Vikings went 124-24 overall and won two Class A state championships in that span. He has the second most career points (2,170) in program history, the most assists (568) in program history and he put up a school record 50-points game against Blooming Prairie this past season. Matti averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 47 percent on field goals and 79 percent from the free throw line.
Ethan Pack, guard, Hayfield
The senior averaged 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 78 percent from the free throw line. Pack finished with the fifth most points (1,263) in Hayfield history.
Buai Duop, forward, Austin
The senior patrolled the paint for the Packers as he averaged 10.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 assist per game, while shooting 58 percent from the field.
Buay Koak, forward, Lyle-Pacelli
Koak could score from the perimeter, get in the paint and defend the rim for the Athletics, who enjoyed their best season in co-op history. The senior averaged 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. Koak finishes with 2,300 career points and he is the all-time leading scorer for Lyle and Pacelli.
SECOND TEAM
Mac Nelson, guard, Lyle-Pacelli
The senior averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Ater Manyuon, forward, Austin
The senior averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Jacob Herrick, forward, Austin
The senior averaged 10 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 39 percent from the three-point line.
Jack Lang, guard, Austin
The senior averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steal per game, while shooting 36 percent on three-pointers.
Zander Jacobson, forward,
Hayfield
The junior averaged 14.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 59 percent from the field. Jacobson notched 18 double-doubles on the season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Trey Anderson, guard, Lyle-Pacelli
Anderson lifted LP with his constant hustle and energy. The defensive minded senior averaged 6.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Nick Edland, forward, Southland
The junior averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game.
Cale Wehrenberg, guard, Southland
The senior averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Gabe Hein, forward, Blooming Prairie
The junior averaged 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Brady Kittelson, guard, Blooming Prairie
The sophomore averaged 12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Zack Hein, guard, Blooming Prairie
The junior averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Camden Hungerholt, guard, LeRoy-Ostrander
The sophomore averaged 17.6 points, 2.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.