AHS grad qualifies for NCAA Division I swimming championshps Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Austin grad Logan Kelly has put together another landmark performance in the pool.

Kelly, a sophomore swimmer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis qualified for the NCAA Division I championships in the 200-breaststroke and he will also receive an invite in the 100-breaststroke.

Kelly is the first national qualifier in IUPUI school history.