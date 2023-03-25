Adalia “Babe” Silbaugh, 85

Adalia Irene Silbaugh, 85, of Austin, Minnesota, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin.

Adalia was born on March 25, 1937 in Austin, Minnesota to Lynn and Irene (Bump) Beeman. On December 27, 1958, she married Harold Silbaugh in Austin, Minnesota.

Babe loved trips to Mexico every year with her husband Harold. She enjoyed gardening, reading People magazine and cherished time spent with her family. Babe had a gift in working with the elderly at Comforcare.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lynn and Irene Beeman and her husband Harold Silbaugh; sister, Kathryn Cardel and brother, Charles Beeman.

Adalia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Robert and DeAnne Silbaugh of Austin; daughter and son-in-law: Sandra and Greg Bell of Austin; grandsons: Paul and Sara Silbaugh of Lyle; Jeremy and Jonnelle Bell of Woodbury, MN; Asham Bell of White Bear Lake, MN; Jonathon and Lisa Silbaugh of Sparta, WI; Robert Jr. and Aly Silbaugh of St. Paul, MN; and Jordan Bell of Austin; great grandchildren: Mason, Megan, and Meryn Silbaugh, Landon and Taylor Bell, Amber, Jacob, and Haley Oliver, Iver and Hollis Silbaugh; brother: Ronald (Josie) Beeman of Simi Valley, CA; and sister: Susan Chase of Wausau, WI; and Panther, her favorite cat.

Private family services were held.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.