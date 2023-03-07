AAUW to host Susan Joyce Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

On Tuesday, March 14, the Austin Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will present a program on empowering women to become confident about their finances.

The evening’s speaker will be Susan Joyce, founder and director of Women’s Financial Focus Groups of Minnesota and retired Wall Street financial adviser. She will reveal the power women possess to manage one of their greatest resources to live their lives more fully and with greater purpose.

Joyce is an award-winning Wall Street financial advisor who, since retiring, lectures on topics of wealth management and economic trends and political impacts on personal finance. She is listed in the Cambridge Who’s Who Registry of Executives and Professionals, has been a member of multiple state, national, and international organizations promoting women’s issues, is founder and director of the Women’s Financial Focus Groups of Minnesota, serves on academic and financial boards within her community, and is an author of both non-fiction books on wealth management and novels about Wall Street.

In 2020, her work was nominated for the Minnesota Book Award, Best Indi Book Award, and Writer’s Digest Book Award.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m., Riverland Community College’s west building in room A238. People are encouraged to arrive early if they want to mix and mingle dessert. The public is encouraged to attend.