(23-0110-FC01)

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2019

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $112,917.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Borere Batikare, a single man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 20, 2019 as Document Number A649813; as modified of record by document recorded on June 27, 2022 as Document Number A669749 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded on February 25, 2022 as Document Number A667137 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 4, Block 2, Shaw Acres, an Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 707 6TH AVE SW, AUSTIN, MN 55912

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $103,278.47

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 34.635.0090

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100392411205191334

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN 55912.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on October 18, 2023.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: February 16, 2023

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By:/s/N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(23-0110-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Austin Daily Herald: Feb. 22, Mar. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2023

