(22-1418-FC01)

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 5, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jeffery L. Young and Susan Young, married to each other MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 14, 2016 as Document Number A629367 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Real property in Mower County, Minnesota, legally described as follows: Lot 15 in Plat of Westlawn Third Addition to the City of Austin, Minnesota, subject to building and use restrictions appearing in the office of the Register of Deeds for Mower County, Minnesota, in book 1 of Miscellaneous records, page 294, and easement for telephone lines appearing in said office in book 178 of deeds, page 499 . STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1400 7TH AVE NW, AUSTIN, MN 55912 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $83,155.44 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 34.780.0140 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 04, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN 55912. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2023.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: February 08, 2023 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(22-1418-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

