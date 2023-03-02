2.13.23 MINUTES Published 9:07 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 2/13/23 at 5:30 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent.

Young/Dube approval of agenda, 7-0

Hormel Foods reps presented information on their proposed childcare center as well as details of their request for a 15 year tax abatement on an estimated property value of $5 million. Sorenson/Kroc to hold a public hearing and vote on the tax abatement request at the 3/13/23 meeting, 7-0

Young/Leathers approval of 1/9/23 organizational meeting, 1/9/23 regular meeting and 1/23 special meeting minutes, 7-0

Young/Leathers approval of personnel report, 7-0

Young/Leathers approval of bills for payment, 7-0

Young/Leathers approval of Sept 2022 treasurer’s report, 7-0

Sorenson/Young approval of 2023-24 AHS registration guide, 7-0

Dube/Leathers approval of two FFA extended field trips, 7-0

Leathers/Young approval of donations, 7-0

Young/Dube approval of quote from School Specialty for AHS cafeteria table replacement, 7-0

Individual motions made, seconded to approve revisions of policies 101, 101.1, 103, 104, 516, and

707, 7-0

Young/Sorenson to adjourn at 6:42 pm, 7-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district website at www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 22, 2023

2.13.23 MINUTES