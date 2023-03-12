12.7.22 MINUTES Published 9:06 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

SPECIAL EDUCATION COOPERATIVE 6095-52

AUSTIN/ALBERT LEA

Austin, MN

The Austin Albert Lea Area Special Education Cooperative (AALASEC) Board met 12/7/22 via Teams from the District Offices at Austin and Albert Lea Schools. Chair Page called meeting to order at 11 am. Members present Joey Page, Ron Wagner, Neal Skaar and Don Leathers. No members absent.

Leathers/Wagner approval of agenda, 4-0

Wagner/Leathers approval of 2021-22 audit report, 4-0

Leathers/Wagner approval of 6/6/22 meeting minutes, 4-0

Leathers/Skaar approval of June-November treasurer’s reports, 4-0

Leathers/Wagner approval of bills through 11/30/22 for payment, 4-0

SPED Director Sheri Willrodt provided a program update.

Skaar/Leathers to adjourn at 11:27 am, 4-0

By: Neal Skaar, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW, Austin.

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 22, 2023

12.7.22 MINUTES