1 injured in Friday morning crash in rural Mower Co. Published 9:14 am Monday, March 6, 2023

An Austin man received non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Jonathan Victor Severson, 34, was injured at around 8:06 a.m., after the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving southbound on Highway 56, left the road and rolled into the ditch at 250th Street in Mower County.

Severson was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

The report lists roads as snow and ice covered. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance also responded.