1.9.23 MINUTES

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held their annual organizational meeting on 1/9/23 at 5:30 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent. Oath of Office administered to Dube, Green, McAlister and Young. Leathers/Young approval of agenda, 7-0 Young nominated Green for chairperson. Green elected chair, 7-0 Green nominated Young for vice-chairperson. Young elected vice-chair, 7-0 Young nominated Dube for clerk. Dube elected clerk, 7-0 Young nominated Kroc for treasurer. Kroc elected treasurer, 7-0 Dube/Sorenson approval to authorize school business to be conducted on Columbus Day per M.S. 645.44, Subd. 5, 7-0 Young/Kroc approval of 2023 school board meeting schedule, 7-0 Leathers/Dube to designate Austin Daily Herald as official newspaper for minutes and legal notices, 7-0 Young/McAlister to approval Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney as district’s legal counsel, 7-0 Kroc/Young approval of bank depositories, 7-0

Young/Dube approval of resolution authorizing Supt Page, Exec Dir of Finance and Operations Andrew Adams and Controller Amy Hauser to lease, purchase and contract for goods and services, 7-0 Leathers/McAlister to approve Chair Green, Clerk Dube and Treasurer Kroc as designated co-signers of checks, 7-0 Sorenson/Leathers to increase board allowance by $300. Motion failed 2-5 with Dube, Green, Kroc, McAlister and Young voting no. Kroc/Dube to continue discussion at a future study session, 6-1 with Young voting no. 2023 committee assignments were distributed. Young/Dube to adjourn at 6:01 pm, 7-0 By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district website at www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

