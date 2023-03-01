1.9.23 MEETING Published 8:45 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 1/9/23 at 6:00 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 6:01 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent. Young/Dube approval of agenda, 7-0 MAAP Stars State Officer Camerohn Cox and outgoing school board member Angie Goetz were recognized. Young/Sorenson approval of 12/12/22 meeting minutes, 7-0 Young/Sorenson approval of personnel report, 7-0 Young/Sorenson approval of bills for payment, 7-0 Young/Sorenson approval of Aug 2022 treasurer’s report, 7-0 Dube/McAlister approval of donations, 7-0 Kroc/Young approval of enrollment report, 7-0 Leathers/McAlister approval of lease agreement with Our Savior’s Church, 7-0 Overview of work being done on World’s Best Workforce goals was presented. Young/Sorenson to adjourn at 7:01 pm, 7-0 By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district website at www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 8, 2023

1.9.23 MINUTES