1.23.23 MINUTES Published 8:45 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held a study session on 1/23/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 4 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, and Evan Sorenson. Don Leathers, Carol McAlister and Peggy Young absent. Dube/Kroc approval of agenda, 4-0 AHS staff provided overview of 2023-24 course registration guide. Kroc/Dube to approve change to early childhood calendar, 4-0 ISG provided a facilities committee update. Dube/Kroc approval to award energy efficiency project to Ameresco, 4-0 Policies 101, 101.2, 103, 104, 516 and 707 were reviewed by the board. Sorenson/Kroc to approve inclement weather notice involving school board meetings. Should a board meeting have to be canceled due to inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled for the same time on the following business day. The overview of Policy 209 moved to the 2/27/23 study session. Sorenson/Dube to adjourn at 5:47 pm, 4-0 By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 8, 2023

1.23.23 MINUTES