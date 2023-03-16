050468-F2 Published 9:44 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 21, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $43,645.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Cammi R Marcks (Unmarried) MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: March 24, 2003 Mower County Recorder Document Number: 514118 LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: June 12, 2020 Recorded: June 30, 2020 Document Number: A653105 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank N.A. Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower Property Address: 204 NW Grove St, Brownsdale, MN 55918 Tax Parcel ID Number: 22.002.0380

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Abstract A: The West 50 feet of Outlot 60 in the Village of Brownsdale, Mower County, Minnesota, excepting therefrom the following described tracts: (1) The East 25 feet of the West 50 feet of the South 88 feet of Outlot 60; (2) The North 145 feet of the West 50 feet of Outlot 60 Abstract B: The East 4 rods of Outlot 59 in the Village of Brownsdale; Mower County, Minnesota, excepting therefrom the following described tract: The North 145 feet of the East 4 rods of said Outlot 59 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $39,865.88

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within five (5) weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 12, 2022, or the next business day if October 12, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A

DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: July 19, 2022 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050468-F2 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for September 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October

12, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: August 31, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for October 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: October 7, 2022

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for November 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: November 7, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for December 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: December 9, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: January 9, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for February 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: February 7, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for March 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: March 9, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125

