Zonta Club announces date for annual fundraiser Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Zonta Club of Austin will hold its Woman of Achievement Banquet and Fundraiser on March 27 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the dinner to follow at 6 p.m. Presentation and awards will begin at 7 p.m.

This year’s Woman of Achievement recipients will be Kathy Huffman and Sara Sayles. The guest speaker will be Emily Hovland, who will be giving a presentation on the Mower County CEO Program.

Scholarship winners will be presented for Young Women in Public Affairs, Traditional Student and the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship.

Kwik Trip gift cards will be for sale as part of the fundraising effort. There will also be basket raffle at $2 per ticket and heads or tails for $5 for a ticket. People can purchase a bundle package special for $25 and includes 10 basket raffle tickets and two heads or tails ticket.

Tickets for the event are $35 per ticket if purchased by March 8 and $40 if purchased after March 8. Tickets are on sale through March 17 and can be paid for by cash, check or PayPal. Payments should be dropped off at Bursch Travel, Attn: Mary Jo Follmuth, 204 Oakland Avenue West, Austin.

PayPal is available at www.zontaclubofaustinmn.org.

All questions can be directed to Cheryl Retterath (507-438-4330) or Mary Jo Follmuth (507-437-8773).