Winhawks beat Packer boys with a late three Published 10:07 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The Austin boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker in Winona by a score of 63-62 in Friday.

The Winhawks (9-11 overall) won the game with a three-pointer with 3.4 seconds left.

Austin (14-8 overall) had led 50-41 with seven minutes left.