Wingers down Packer girls in regular season finale Published 1:46 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

The Austin girls hockey team lost its final regular season game when it lost at Red Wing (7-17 overall) by as core of 7-4 Thursday.

Sarah Wangen had two goals for the Packers (2-20 overall) and Peyton Squier and Lauren Bowe each scored once.

Austin will open Section 1A Tournament play next week.