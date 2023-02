Windchill advisory for tonight Published 8:51 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

The National Weather Service will issue a windchill advisory starting tonight at 6 p.m. and last through to 9 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to dip to -14 tonight with windchill values close to -30.

However, a rebound is expected Saturday as temperatures jump back up to the low 30s underneath partly sunny skies.