William “Mike” Fanton, 59

Age 59, of Rochester, passed away, unexpectedly, on 1/27/2023 at his residence.

Preceded in death by father Charles William Fanton and brother Dana Fanton.

He is survived by his children Shelby Augustin {Kyle}, Collin Fanton {Kaylee} and granddaughter, Emersyn Augustin. He truly believed his children were his greatest accomplishment in his life and he loved them very much. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Clawson, sisters, Marcia Pugh of CO, Karen Schmitz, of Minneapolis and Alyssa Mentel {Robert}, of Austin, and his brother, Jeff Fanton {Marlene}, of Coon Rapids.

Mike was born on April 6, 1963 to Bill and Barb Fanton in Des Moines, IA. The family moved to Austin when Mike was about 10 years old.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping or anything outdoors. He was a wonderful cook and very creative. He also had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining others with his stories.

We will have a private ceremony for Mike at a family cemetery, in IA, at a later date.

He was loved very much and will be missed immensely.