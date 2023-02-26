Westfield advances two to state meet Published 2:57 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

The Westfield wrestling team qualified two wrestlers for state at the section meet.

Bo Zweiner took first place at 132 pounds to get to state and Cade Christianson earned his berth with a second place finish at 145.

Kevin Hodge took third at 106, Kaiden Chicos took fourth at 113, Gage Mullenbach was fourth at 120, Cannon Wacek was third at 126, Ty Bronson was third at 195, Brody Johnson was third at 220 and Wyatt Arndt was fifth at 285.