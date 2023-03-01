Wedding & Event Showcase coming to the HHH

Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

Plan your wedding from start to finish at the Hormel Historic Home’s annual Wedding & Event Showcase.

Area businesses will be onsite to inspire and assist with planning your wedding or special event. Pre-registration is preferred and can be done online at www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendar–tickets.html. Tickets will also be available at  the door, but pre-registering saves time upon arrival. Ticket proceeds are nonrefundable and support the mission and operations of the Hormel Historic Home, a nonprofit organization.

If your business is interested in participating in the show, there is a select number  of booths available for specific business categories. Contact Amanda at  amanda@hormelhistorichome.org.

Wedding & Event Showcase

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission, free to member(s) of the Hormel Historic Home Pre-registration: www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendar–tickets.html Prizes drawn throughout the event.

A link to the Wedding & Event Showcase Facebook 

Event: https://bit.ly/

