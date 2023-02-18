Wayne D. Underdahl, 80

Wayne Donald Underdahl, 80 of Adams, Minnesota, passed away on February 7, 2023 at Cedar Court Assisted Living.

Wayne was born July 6, 1942 to Donald and Ruby (Haney) Underdahl in Clayton Township, Mower County, Minnesota.

Wayne attended school in Adams and graduated from Adams High School with the Class of 1960. Following high school, he attended Mankato State University.

Wayne was united in marriage to Mary Berg of LeRoy, Minnesota on August 14, 1965. Wayne and Mary were blessed with a son, Michael.

Wayne had a long career as an assistant manager in the grocery store business, and later worked in sales for many years.

Wayne loved sports of all kinds (mostly football), enjoyed golfing, and barbequing in his backyard. He also enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren who came often to visit.

His wife Mary was tragically killed in an auto accident in October of 1988.

Wayne had resided in Wilton and Muscatine, Iowa before moving back to LeRoy, Minnesota where he met Maureen Trotter of LeRoy. Wayne and Maureen were united in marriage on July 31, 2010 on the family farm.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary; parents Donald and Ruby Underdahl; brother Loren Underdahl; sister Marlis Kasel.

Wayne is survived by his wife Maureen of Adams, Minnesota; son Michael (Aimee) Underdahl of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren Derek and Maryanna Underdahl of Muscatine, Iowa, and their mother Grisel; siblings Robert (Nancy) Underdahl, Linda (William) Boe, Larry Underdahl all of Adams, Minnesota, and Cheryl (Kevin) Sternhagen of Wyoming, Minnesota; brother-in-law Gene Kasel of Roscoe, Illinois; sister-in-law Charlene Underdahl of Carson City, Nevada.

He will be greatly missed. Private family services will be held this summer. Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.