Watson’s 35 points propel Hayfield to a Gopher title

Published 4:35 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

Hayfield’s all-time leading scorer erupted for a big-time performance as the Viking girls beat New Richland-HEG 63-55 to win the Gopher Conference championship game in Hayfield Saturday.

Junior Kristen Watson posted 35 points in the win for Hayfield (24-3 overall), which will now begin the defense of its Section 1A title in postseason play this week.

Hayfield scoring: Kirsten Watson, 35; Natalie Beaver, 14; Jojo Tempel, 7; Ava Carney, 3; Chelsea Christopherson, 2; Emily Hansen, 2

