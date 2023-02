Vikings survive a defensive battle in Randolph Published 9:46 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Randolph (13-10 overall) 44-36 in Randolph Friday.

The Vikings (20-5 overall) scored just 14 points in the second half, but they never gave up their lead.

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Pack, 16; Trent Jellum, 9; Zander Jacobson, 8; Isaac Fjerstad, 7; Isaac Matti, 4