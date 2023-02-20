Two-round system could deliver up to a foot of snow Published 9:29 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Area placed under a winter storm watch starting Tuesday night

The Austin area, along with southeast Minnesota, could see a dump of up to a foot of snow associated with a system expected to crawl over the area midweek.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday evening to 6 p.m. Thursday ahead of the system for Mower and the southeast corner of Minnesota. The NWS is expecting the system in two waves between Interstates 90 and 94 where 3 to 7 inches of snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Ongoing light snow is expected to impact travel before the second wave of the system pushes through Wednesday, which could bring another 6 inches of snow over the watch area, complete with strong winds leading to low visibility.

The NWS added that it is possible for adjustments to the models that could shift in direction as well as deliver wintery mixes to areas.