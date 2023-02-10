Truman D. Nelson, 88

Truman Nelson, 88, of Grand Meadow, MN, was warmly welcomed in Heaven by the loving arms of his wife on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Mayo Clinic- St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.

Truman Duane Nelson was born July 17, 1934 in Glenville, MN to Ervin and Alice (Davidson) Nelson. The family moved to Grand Meadow in 1940. While attending Grand Meadow High School, he met the love of his life, Teresa Davis. Truman graduated in 1953. He proposed to Teresa on Valentine’s Day 69 years ago. Truman and Teresa tied the knot on May 1, 1954 at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow, where they were both lifetime members. In their younger years, they enjoyed taking various trips around the USA including Texas, Hawaii and California. They raised a family together on an acreage for 57 years where they also farmed dairy and beef cattle, pigs and crops. Truman loved helping his neighbors as a hired hand. Teresa would bake around 20 cakes a week for various special occasions and Truman was happy to help out by becoming her cake delivery man. Truman and Teresa loved socializing. They could often be found sitting on their front stoop together. Truman would often attend high school football games. He always supported school activities and never turned down purchasing a raffle ticket. Truman was and always will be considered a legend by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Truman is survived by his children Deb (Tim) Baudoin of Byron, MN, LuAnn (Evan) Holst of Dexter, MN, Tammy Nielsen of Grand Meadow, Jodi (Terry) Williams of Palmetto, FL and Terry (Rhonda) Nelson of Clintonville, WI, 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, siblings Darlene Jacobson, Marilyn Stier, Beverly Simonson all of Grand Meadow, Susie Stickan of Afton, MN and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Teresa, sister Dorothy Honsey and brother Dick Nelson.

The family would like to thank Angie Bicknese for her support over the past few weeks.

Funeral Mass for Truman will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, February 13 at the church and will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

