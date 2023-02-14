Thomas Anthony Harmon, 70

Thomas “Tom” Harmon, age 70, of Austin Minnesota passed away on Sunday February 12th, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living, after a courageous battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Tom was born to Maurice and Philomene (Selz) Harmon on March 17, 1952, in Marshfield Wisconsin. In 1963, he moved to Austin with his family and went on to graduate from Austin High School in 1971. Post High School he attended trade schools for carpentry, plumbing, electrical and asbestos removal. He then moved to Florida and worked on the construction of Disney World, followed by construction of the Trans Alaska Pipeline in Fairbanks Alaska. Tom worked for Asbestrol Inc. for 25 years and retired in 2018. Tom Married Judy Aylett and together they had a son Donald. Tom enjoyed tinkering with his many toys – anything with a motor! He was a jack of all trades and loved camping and traveling around the country. Those who knew Tom enjoyed his dry sense of humor and his smile. Tom is survived by Janie (Craig) Bishop, Joan (Ross) Kunze, John (Sandy) Harmon, Jim (Brenda) Harmon, Terry (Cori) Harmon, Peggy (Mike) Walker, Mary (Jim) Broker, sister-in-law Debbie Harmon, former wife Judy Aylett, and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Philomene, son Donald, and brother Gene.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 am on Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church on Friday.

