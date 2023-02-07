Ted S. Getchell, 84

Ted S. Getchell, age 84, of Austin, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Ted was born November 1, 1938 in Austin, Minnesota to Harold and Sylvia Getchell. He lived in Florida for part of his life, but moved to Austin where he married his wife, Carol J. Twedell and raised a family.

Ted worked at Elk River Concrete for over thirty years. He loved his wife, family and friends.

His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and just spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol J. Getchell; daughter, Dianna Greenlee (Conner); his siblings.

Survivors include children, Dale Getchell, Dennis Getchell, Denise Getchell (Moore), Doug Greenlee, Dan Greenlee, and Dave Greenlee; grandchildren, Sara & Matt Corwin, Drew & Missy Getchell, Lori Moore & Chris Marcks, Mike & Alayna Getchell, Amber Moore & RJ Gleason, Ethan Getchell & Emily; great grandchildren, Allison, Nevaeh, Kayden, Kaidence, Anthony, Abel, Blake, and Jamison.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Mayer Funeral Home with Father James Steffes officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at Mayer Funeral Home on Thursday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com