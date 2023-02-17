Sylvia Walker

Sylvia Evelyn Walker was born August 4, 1927 and went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born to Gerhard and Ada (Thorson) Gerhardson on the family farm near Belgrade, Minnesota. Sylvia graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, taught home economics, German and physical education for a few years and then took a job with the Extension Service in west-central Minnesota. During these years, Sylvia met and fell in love with Donald Walker. They married on June 23, 1957 at Crow River Lutheran Church in Belgrade. After a period of full time homemaking, when Sylvia was busy with a young family, she went back to school and became certified in special education. Sylvia enjoyed her career as a special education teacher until she retired at age 65.

Sylvia’s interests included spending time with family and friends, music, crafting, baking and traveling. Throughout her life, she was active in church, several choirs, Sons of Norway and various volunteer organizations.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Gerhard Jr, sister, Arleen Kirk and grandson, Daniel Larson.

Sylvia is survived by children, Ann (Norm) Whitton of Houston,TX, Ruth (Jon) Larson of Golden Valley, MN, Marie (Dave) Sortland of Minnetonka, MN and Peter (Cassie) Walker of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Kiri (Jeffrey) Katterhenry, Alli Whitton, Michael Larson, Britta (Eric) Ryan, Ana Sortland, Eric Sortland, Ben Walker,Thomas Walker and Joseph Walker; great-grandchild, Everett Katterhenry; brother, Lawrence Gerhardson and sister-in-law, Marilyn Gerhardson.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Sacred Heart Care Center for their loving, compassionate care for Sylvia in the 7 years she was a resident there. She truly loved them and counted them as dear friends. The family also wishes to thank the many friends and family who visited and/or corresponded with Sylvia while she was at the care center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with Reverend Madison Chelberg and Reverend Karen Geisendorfer-Lindgren officiating. Lunch will be served immediately following the service. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, March 4th from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial gifts are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Austin Public Education Foundation or donor’s choice.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.