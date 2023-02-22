Susan (Susie) Kaye Avery, 71

Susan (Susie) Kaye Avery passed away at her home on January 26th, 2023 at the age of 71.

Susan K. Avery was born on October 23rd, 1951 to Dale and Beverly Havener Cambern in Austin, MN. She grew up in Austin, MN and was a graduate at Austin High School in 1970. After finishing school, Susie moved to Sacramento, California where she met and married Richard W. Avery and shared a daughter, Rachel Rae Avery in 1977. After their divorce in 1998, Susie then moved back to Minnesota where she could be closer to her family in Albert Lea and Austin. She enjoyed and worked many years in sales and marketing. She was employed at Herberger’s Department Store and also Skyline Jewelers, her customers meant so much to her. She loved playing cards, cribbage, bowling and adored animals. She loved her special place at the Plevka Farm.

Susie is survived by her daughter Rachel R. Avery of Sacramento, Ca.; her brothers Jay Cambern, Joel Cambern, and Brian (Terri) Cambern; her sisters Diane (Eddie) Ranger and Debra (Corey) Youngberg; sister-in-law Catherine Conway; many nieces, nephews, and family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Beverly Cambern and her brother Jon Cambern.

John “Big John” Perschbacher, who recently passed, thank you for caring and loving Susie and also thank you to the loving Jennifer Schmidt family, devoted friend Mark Schumacher, and the residents at Shady Oaks Apartments.

Susie was very much loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She loved all to the moon and back.