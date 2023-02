Superlarks storm past Athletic girls Published 2:28 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Lyle-Pacelli 63-28 in GM Saturday.

Lauren Queensland put up 17 points and eight rebounds for GM (21-2 overall).

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 17; Lexy Foster, 15; Kendyl Queensland, 13; Sydney Cotten, 8; Gracie Foster, 6; Rylee Schaufler, 3; Grace Soltau, 1

LP scoring: Kristen Koopal, 18; Morgan Klankowski, 6; Olivia Heard, 2; Abby Christopherson, 2