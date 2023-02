Superlark girls finish strong over Schaeffer Published 9:29 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketball wrapped up its regular season when it beat Schaeffer Academy (6-19 overall) 60-44 in Rochester Thursday.

Lexy Foster had 18 points and 12 rebounds for GM (24-2 overall).

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 18; Sydney Cotten, 14; Lauren Queensland, 13; Rebecca Hoffman, 6; Gracie Foster, 5; Kendyl Queensland, 2; Rylee Schaufler, 2