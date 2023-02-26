STORAGE SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Sale
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that items will be sold March 8, 2023 at ten o’ clock a.m. at 2501 17 th Street SE, Austin, MN, County of Mower. State of Minnesota, to pay and satisfy liens which are claimed to be due to AUSTIN RV AND MINI STORAGE 507-625-7521 for the storage charges as allowed by Minnesota Statues on the following described items:
Customer:
Don and Tami Lawhead
Unit #43
Items to be sold:
10 x 20 storage unit
Amount Owed:
$1060.00
