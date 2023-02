STORAGE SALE Published 12:55 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of the following storage unit will be sold to the public on storagetreasures.com on 3/20/23 at 1pm. Amanda Gilles: household items. Tiffany Jones: tv, chair. Eric Mullen: cabinet, tires.

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 25 and Mar. 4, 2023

STORAGE SALE