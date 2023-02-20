STORAGE SALE Published 6:33 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that items will be sold March 8, 2023 at ten o’ clock a.m. at 2501 17 th Street SE, Austin, MN, County of Mower. State of Minnesota, to pay and satisfy liens which are claimed to be due to AUSTIN RV AND MINI STORAGE 507-625-7521 for the storage charges as allowed by Minnesota Statues on the following described items:

Customer:

Don and Tami Lawhead

Unit #43

Items to be sold:

10 x 20 storage unit

Amount Owed:

$1060.00

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 18 and 25, 2023

