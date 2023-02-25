Speaking Proudly application period begins for high school girls Published 6:03 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Minnesota high school girls wanting to take part in the Speaking Proudly oratory competition must submit their applications during March, according to Sherie Wallace, a member of the event’s steering committee.

The application form and full details are available at speakingproudly.org. Applications must be received or postmarked between March 1 and April 1.

The third biennial competition, Speaking Proudly 2023 will be June 17 at the state Capitol, and the three finalists will receive prizes of $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000.

This year’s topic is “Securing the Blessings of Liberty in Twenty-First Century America” and “encourages competitors to consider what the blessings of liberty are and how they can be protected and nurtured for all Americans,” Wallace said.

Speaking Proudly is a nonpartisan, nonprofit project of Minnesota Federation of Republican Women and is open to girls in grades nine through 12 (including Spring 2023 graduates) who reside in or attend school in Minnesota.