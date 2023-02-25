Speaking Proudly application period begins for high school girls

Published 6:03 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By Daily Herald

Minnesota high school girls wanting to take part in the Speaking Proudly oratory competition must submit their applications during March, according to Sherie Wallace, a member of the event’s steering committee.

The application form and full details are available at speakingproudly.org. Applications must be received or postmarked between March 1 and April 1.

The third biennial competition, Speaking Proudly 2023 will be June 17 at the state Capitol, and the three finalists will receive prizes of $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000.

Email newsletter signup

This year’s topic is “Securing the Blessings of Liberty in Twenty-First Century America” and “encourages competitors to consider what the blessings of liberty are and how they can be protected and nurtured for all Americans,” Wallace said.

Speaking Proudly is a nonpartisan, nonprofit project of Minnesota Federation of Republican Women and is open to girls in grades nine through 12 (including Spring 2023 graduates) who reside in or attend school in Minnesota.

More News

Win one for the Zipper

This Minneapolis man clears snow for neighbors and he thinks you should too

Christ Episcopal to host special service

In Your Community: Austin Public Library update

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections