Southland boys have two players break 25 points in a lopsided win over LeRoy-Ostrander Published 9:24 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Southland boys basketball team 101-51 beat LeRoy-Ostrander (3-20 overall) 101-51 in Adams Thursday.

Cale Wehrenberg scored 27 points for the Rebels (13-9 overall).

Southland scoring: Cale Wehrenberg, 27; Nick Edland, 25; Riley Jax, 12; Noah Goergen, 10; Gavin Nelsen, 8; Noah Bauer, 6; Isaac Felten, 3; Andrew Timm, 2; Jonas Wiste, 2; Maverick Hannah, 2; Travis Kirtz, 2; Tyson Stevens, 2